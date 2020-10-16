Wrapping up the work week with (again) near record heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another week with afternoon highs well above normal. Friday will again see afternoon high temperatures well into the 80s, feel-like temperatures in the low to mid 90s. This under hazy sunny skies. Winds will be slowly shifting to be more northwesterly in the afternoon and evening hours. With all of the heat, we could see an isolated shower.

Cold front rolls through overnight, into the early morning hours of Saturday. The impact will be another wind shift, this time winds will build out of the northeast and be rather gusty. Beaches will see the highest winds/gusts. Temperatures will cool on down as well. Georgia folks will see more morning temperatures dip into the 50s. Jacksonville will start off between 60-65°. Beaches will not see much of a cool down, generally starting off in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will see breezy, cooler conditions. No longer will we see temperatures near record highs. Instead, Saturday will see afternoon highs struggle to reach the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be numerous and there could even be a passing shower. Whatever shower we should see it should be very brief. Sunday (Game Day) will also have partly cloudy, breezy and a little cooler temperature. Afternoon highs around 80°, winds will be gusty NE 10-20 mph.

Next week, those northeasterly winds with partly cloudy skies will continue relentlessly. Sunrise temperatures in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Keep an eye on the tropics as we are likely to see TWO systems develop, hello Epsilon and Zeta!

October afternoon highs, they started cool and have been above normal ever since.