Two areas to watch for development in the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are watching two areas in the tropics for the potential for development. One is more likely to develop and will most likely remain out over the open ocean. The other is less likely to develop until next week, but may end up being a concern.

Let’s start with the system more likely to develop. The NHC says showers associated with a broad non-tropical low pressure system located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda are continuing to become better organized, and satellite wind data indicates that the circulation has become somewhat better defined. Additional development of this system is expected, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda.

Formation chance through 48 hours: medium at 40%.

Formation chance through 5 days: medium at 60%

Two areas may develop next week

Next is the system we may end up watching closely. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly over the southwestern or western Caribbean Sea.

We’re watching this system because if it down form south of Cuba, the GFS forecast model turns it northward, brushing South Florida on it’s way into the Atlantic. It’s too soon to tell where this possible system may end up, but at this point it bears watching.

The next names on the Greek Alphabet hurricane name list are Epsilon and Zeta.