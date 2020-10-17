That fall feeling returns over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday!

A cold front rolled through overnight, leaving us with lows in the low 60s upper 50s and breezy winds out of the northeast. Beaches will see the highest winds/gusts.

Saturday and Sunday will see breezy, cooler conditions. Say goodbye to near record high temperatures - YAY! Instead, Saturday will see afternoon highs struggle to reach the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with and there could even be a passing shower (20%). All shower activity will be very brief.

Sunday (Game Day) will also have partly cloudy, breezy and a little cooler temperatures in the upper 70s low 80s. Winds will be gusty NE 10-20 mph.

Coastal flooding is likely through the weekend into the beginning of next week during high tide for those along the beaches and river basin. A new moon, king tides, and strong north northeasterly winds will cause the minor to moderate tidal flooding. Please stay alert and do not drive through flooded roadways.

Next week, those northeasterly winds with partly cloudy skies will continue relentlessly. Sunrise temperatures in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Keep an eye on the tropics as we are likely to see TWO systems develop, hello Epsilon and Zeta.