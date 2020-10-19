Mild Monday, Richard says cloudy skies with showers increasing late

Expect partly cloudy skies with showers developing during the afternoon hours. Temperatures this morning will range from the low 60s for locations north of Waycross to the lower 70s at coastal locations. The breezy conditions will keep coastal highs in the upper 70s in southeast GA and the lower 80s for northeast FL, with low to mid 80s for inland locations.

A weak front will approach from the southeast this afternoon, which will lead to shower coverage near St. Augustine southward towards sunset. These showers are forecast to continue through the overnight hours.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s across interior southeast Georgia, the upper 60s for the Suwannee Valley, and near 70 to 75 for the rest of the area.

Today: Partly cloudy and mild with showers developing after 5pm along our beaches. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 15-20 mph. Showers continue overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 30-40 percent, mainly across northeast Florida. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 7s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with breezy northeast wind at 15-20 mph. Cloudy skies with showers overnight.

Looking ahead: Onshore flow continues with flooding at times of High Tide along our beaches, the Intracoastal and the River.

7am 71

8am 73

10am 76

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 76

10pm 74

Sunrise: 7:32 am

Sunset: 6:51 pm