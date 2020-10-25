Tropical Storm Zeta forms, expected to be hurricane by Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 27th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane season formed early Sunday off the coast of Cuba.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said. Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday.

The system was centered about 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba and is almost stationary, drifting north at 1 mph, forecasters with the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. advisory.

The system was expected to reorganize and move to the north-northwest later Sunday, skirting past Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday before entering the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and threatening the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama by Thursday.

Forecasters said Zeta could bring 4 to 8 inches of rain to parts of the Caribbean, Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys. Isolated totals up to 12 inches were possible.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Cozumel and for Tulum to Río Lagartos, Mexico.

Zeta broke the record of the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

This year’s season has so many storms that the hurricane center had to turn to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names for only the second time in history.

The spaghetti models for this system vary widely in what direction the storm will head. What the forecast models do generally agree on is that this system will be on the weaker side. Also, the system will not make much forward motion over the next day or so.

The forecast models should come to a better agreement now that the system has actually formed and as it starts moving forward.

Interestingly, the GFS forecast model, which has had a rock star performance this year in terms of forecasting, predicts very little development.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Epsilon was moving quickly through the northern portion of the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters said it would become a post-tropical cyclone later Sunday. Large ocean swells generated by the hurricane could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.