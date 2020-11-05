Umbrella days return as rains and winds slowly build into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Mini to moderate nor’easter develops over the next 3-5 days (yes, into the weekend) starting on Thursday and depending on the final outcome of Eta’s leftovers we could see some heavier downpours over the next week to 10 days.

How does this establish a nor’easter for Jacksonville?

High pressure will be keeping Eta well down south in Central America and will not relax for at least the next 3 days. This high pressure is forcing Eta to move ashore, weaken. As the high pressure backs off, Eta will move back over the super warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. Once back over the Caribbean Sea, Eta will, once again, re-intensify. The good news is that upper-levels winds will not be conducive for rapid development. That will be, good and bad news for Cuba and possibly South Florida where heavy rains are expected.

For Jacksonville a wet weekend

That high pressure will build our Coastal Winds allowing for a moderate onshore wind that with time will become moister and moister and that means increasing chances of coastal rains, coastal wind gusts to 30 mph, possible coastal flooding at high tides and possible beach erosion, very high rip current risks and heavy surf issues the entire 10 days stretch starting on Thursday.

Temperatures will be pleasantly warm, starting off each day in the mid 60s to around 70° and each afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. There will be sunshine especially on Thursday and Friday.

Expect a few passing showers Thursday