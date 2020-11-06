Umbrella days are back including this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mini to moderate nor’easter develops over the next 3-5 days (yes, into the weekend). Starting on Thursday and depending on the final outcome of Eta’s leftovers we could see some heavier downpours over the next week. Hopefully, next weekend we will clear out and be a little bit closer to November weather.

High pressure will be keeping Eta well down south in the Caribbean Sea and will slowly relax allowing Eta to move northward. Back over the super warm (and deep) waters in the Caribbean Sea, Eta will, once again, re-intensify. The good news is that upper-levels winds will not be conducive for rapid development.

That will be, good and bad news for Cuba and possibly South Florida where heavy rains are expected.

For Jacksonville, a wet weekend. High pressure will build our Coastal Winds allowing for a moderate onshore wind that, with time, become moister and moister and that means increasing chances of coastal rains, coastal wind gusts to 30 mph, possible coastal flooding at high tides and possible beach erosion, very high rip current risks and heavy surf issues for the next 7 days.

Temperatures will be pleasantly warm, starting off each day in the mid 60s to around 70° and each afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. There will be sunshine especially today and Game Days Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall and anticipated wind gusts are seen below.

Possibly 2" or more...

Big winds from the mini-nor'easter and from Eta down south