Splash and dash showers all weekend

Frequent on/off brief showers will be with us this weekend. Rain will be more frequent during the mornings with peaks of sun through mostly cloudy skies. 60% rain potential today decreases to 20% by the evening.

Easterly wind today at 15-20 mph picks up Sunday night with gusts to 40 around the coast through Monday.

Highs near 80 with lows in the upper 60s.

High surf advisory in effect until Sunday night.

Monday will be the wettest day as moisture from Tropical Depression Eta lifts up from south Florida. It’s track through Cuba today pushes toward the Keys Sunday.

Eta is responsible for our local Nor’easter Monday before conditions improve Tuesday.