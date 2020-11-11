Eta finally on a move toward the Northeast Gulf of Mexico and then...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Name the model and pretty much that model has been all over the place on where Eta would ultimately track over the next few days. The good news is that there has always been an agreement among the models that Eta will weaken as it travels closer to the Gulf Coast -- whether the track was to the Panhandle of Florida or along Florida’s West Coast (near Tampa).

Tonight we are finally seeing the various forecast models come into an agreement (see the photo below). They seem to want to push Eta onto the Gulf Coast north or near Tampa and then further north right near Jacksonville. Sounds not so good, but wait! Following the models' intensity forecast, it looks like Eta will be a “yawner” as far as tropical cyclones, by the time it reaches near Jacksonville -- sometime later Thursday or early Friday morning -- it may only be a tropical depression.

Let me repeat, Eta should it make it all the way toward the Jacksonville area, and it is not a lock, but is looking more likely on this Tuesday evening, Eta will likely be just a rainmaker and not for everyone. Only scattered torrential downpours will be expected and rainfall amounts will most likely remain under 3″ in the wettest location with most areas likely to see about an inch or two on Thursday.

Thursday, especially later in the day, would be the timing for the worst weather for the Jacksonville area.

For many, Sunday/Monday’s mini-nor’easter, with winds gusting to 35 mph and a few downpours, will have been more impacting.

So where is the trouble?

Tropical storms and, most likely tropical depressions, are typically poorly organized and as such, often times a freak area of torrential rains can explode rather randomly leading to extreme rainfall amounts -- amounts of more than 4-5″ over a rather short period of time, say 6 hours.

As Eta gets closer, we will update this story with what we can specifically expect as Eta approaches.