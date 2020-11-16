Sunny, crisp Monday with chillier temperatures tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Monday! We are starting this week out around 60° with dense fog along I-75. The fog should lift by 10 am as we begin to warm up under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the cool low 70s for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north between 7-12 mph.

Tonight temperatures turn chilly quickly under clear skies, getting down into the mid 40s.

Tuesday starts out chilly and only warms up into the cool low 70s with low humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies with a cool breeze out of the north around 10 mph.

Wednesday starts out in the chilly upper 40s and only makes it into the mid 60s for a cool and breezy afternoon.

Thursday starts out in the low 50s but does make it into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Our normal levels of humidity starts to creep back in.

Friday and into the weekend will start out in the low 60s and will warm up into the mild mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.