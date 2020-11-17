Terrific Tuesday as temperatures are more seasonal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Iota plus Eta, hit back to back along the Northeast Nicaraguan Coast, both as Category 4 (point 5, as in 4.5) strength cyclones and within 10 days of each other, Wow! I am still researching it, but could be the worst back to back hurricanes (tropical cyclones) to hit so quickly in recorded history.

Meanwhile, locally, layer-up as you head out Tuesday morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s inland (west of I-95 or St. Johns River) and the low to mid 50s. Not quite brrrr, but chilly. Super sunny skies will allow for our temperatures to bounce back into the 60s quickly, yet a chilly northerly wind will keep temperatures from rising much more than the upper 60s.

By Wednesday morning, another chilly start, but it is Wednesday afternoon which will feel a lot more like we are heading towards winter. Highs on Wednesday will be only in the 50s in Georgia and around 65° for Jacksonville.

Normal high temperature in January is 64° so, it will feel like a typical January day.

Winds though will be turning more Easterly which will also bring in some clouds and by Thursday morning, milder temperatures. The onshore winds will bring clouds and a slight chance of showers with temperatures will head closer to 80° by this weekend.

Game Day forecast will be very pleasant for the Steelers, and their fans, as highs will be near 80° and just an isolated shower.