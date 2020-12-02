Inland freeze followed by sunny skies, Richard says warmer, wetter days ahead

Inland freeze continues through 8am with widespread lows in the upper 20s over inland areas and 30s along the beaches. Some isolated pockets of mid 20s will be possible over normally colder inland areas early this morning. Patchy frost can be expected as some locations are reporting near calm winds.
Today: Sunny skies most of the day with a little light cloud cover at times as high clouds move off the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. NNE wind 5 to 10 mph inland, 10 to 15 mph along the beaches.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and another cold night with below normal temps in the 30s inland and 40s along our sandy shores. Light freeze is possible inland. Frost Advisories may be issued.
Thursday: Inland freeze possible. Freezing to near freezing temperatures for southeast Georgia, with patchy frost possible over inland northeast Florida. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind E 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Warmer end to the week with showers, storms possible late Friday, early Saturday.
7am 29
8am 30
10am 45
11am 50
12pm 54
3pm 58
5pm 54
8pm 47
10pm 45
Sunrise: 7:07 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm