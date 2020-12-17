Old man winter is bringing us freezing and frosty conditions for Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a wintry looking day as gray skies, breezy and chilly conditions occurred all day long. Parts of South Georgia never saw their temperatures get out of the 40s, now that is a cold day. Those gray skies did break up towards sunset, but that means tonight we will see the perfect conditions for cold, for some, freezing cold temperatures. Yep, clear skies and diminishing winds will bring down our temperatures.

This month (and this winter, so far...) we have seen 3 freezing cold days where the “official” temperatures here in Jacksonville are measured. Yes, the National Weather Service office is located there off of Florida Air National Guard Road (FANG road). The coldest temperature, so far, was a low of 28°. By Friday morning, we should see a low at the airport at 31°, just enough to cause some freezing issues of area plants.

Sunrise Friday Temperatures

As typical, the coldest morning low temperatures will be in the inland areas of Florida and Georgia. Area beaches will not see freezing temperatures, but will see some frost on car windshields, rooftops and grassy areas.

Friday afternoon will not see a big bounce back. Sunny skies will be pleasant but the chill will keep the afternoon temperatures in the 50s. This will be the 3rd day in a row with afternoon highs well below normal, basically only in the 50s. Friday winds will be northerly 10-15 mph.

Saturday and Sunday are looking classically December, morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny, with building clouds on Sunday afternoon. Winds will be mainly light and switching to become more southerly by Sunday afternoon.

Late Sunday, into early Monday, a weak Gulf Coastal Storm will pass over Jacksonville. Expect a round or two of downpours that may make roads slick/wet as you head out the door Monday. More on this later...