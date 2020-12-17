Sunny and cool today, freezing temperatures expected overnight

High pressure returns with sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

Partly cloudy to partly sunny until as the front moves away. Northwest wind and cooler temperatures will make for a chilly day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s for southeast GA and mid 50s to near 60 for northeast FL. This is about 10 degrees below normal.

Inland Freeze and Frost...Tonight clearing skies with lows in the low 30s inland southeast Georgia, upper 30s along the Isles. Inland northeast Florida will wake up to low to mid 30s inland, mid 30s to low 40s I-95 to the beaches. Freeze Watch for inland counties. Patchy frost from inland southeast GA down through Alachua county and eastward to near the St Johns River.

Today: Cloudy start then becoming sunny and cool. Afternoon highs in the 50s area wide. Wind NW 5-15 mph. Freezing temperatures expected overnight.

Friday: Freeze Warning for inland areas. Wake up temperatures in the upper 20s to 30s inland, 30s to low 40s I-95 to the beaches. Sunny and cool with highs in the 50s area wide. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A dry and mild weekend on tap.

7am 47

8am 48

10am 51

11am 53

12pm 55

3pm 57

5pm 52

8pm 43

10pm 40

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 5:29 pm