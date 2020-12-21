Warm through midweek then winter returns

STRONG COLD FRONT SLATED TO MOVE ACROSS OUR REGION ON CHRISTMAS EVE

WIDESPREAD FREEZE POSSIBLE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT

Cloudy skies with light mist and drizzle as a cold front pushes offshore. A few showers are moving away from the northeast FL coast in along the front. Cloudy skies with drizzle and patchy fog expected this morning then becoming partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s across the area.

A drier air mass will move over the area through the afternoon. NW wind 5-15 mph. Near seasonal highs today. A chilly night under clear skies with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s area wide.

Looking ahead: Rain returns Christmas Eve with much colder temperatures to follow Christmas day.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and mild. Near seasonal highs with widespread 60s. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. Sunny and seasonal with highs in the lower 60s across southeast Georgia, lower 60s along the beaches, mid to upper 60s inland. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain returns Christmas Eve then much colder temperatures to follow.

7am 59

8am 60

10am 63

11am 64

12pm 65

3pm 67

5pm 64

8pm 52

10pm 49

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm