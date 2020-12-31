Warm weather end the year

A warm spell finishes up 2020 and takes us into the start of the New Year.

Highs reach 80 inland with a southeasterly breeze and partly cloudy skies. Coastal areas stay in the 70s next to the colder Atlantic.

Only a 20% chance of rain is possible across mostly inland areas west of Starke and areas up into Waycross this afternoon.

Look for a mild evening for midnight fireworks along the Riverbank with partly cloudy skies and mid 60s.

Near 80 temps kicks off 2021 with dry weather but rain arrives Saturday night.