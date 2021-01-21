Cloudy, warmer today, Richard says showers develop late

A stalled front will linger over the area under cloudy skies. Patchy fog possible inland. The front lifts north across southern Georgia today. Showers possible north of Waycross. The front shifts south tonight as showers spread south to the FL/GA border by sunrise Friday. Fog may be possible, northeast Florida in the early Friday.

Highs today will vary across the region from north to south, with highs north of the front in the 60s across SE GA, upper 60s to low 70s NE FL. Lows tonight will be in the 50s area wide.

Friday looks cloudy, wet, especially I-10 north. Instability still looks too weak for thunderstorms. Best rain chances will be over southeast GA near or above 60-80 percent, tapering down to 20 percent over our southern zones.

Today: Cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies with showers possible after 7pm for SE GA.

Friday: Cloudy with showers, mainly north of I-10, 30-80 percent. Lows in the 50s area wide under cloudy skies with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Showers will continue through the day, slowly ending late.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with cooler afternoon highs and scattered coastal showers.

7am 47

8am 50

10am 55

12pm 67

3pm 71

5pm 69

8pm 62

10pm 60

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:54 pm