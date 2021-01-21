Winter weather pattern shift towards milder and wetter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent mornings have been a string of freezing cold/chilly starts. Frosty cars, browned out yards (due to recent freezing mornings) and spectacularly blue sky mornings are now shifting to bring us clouds, milder temperatures, followed by showers, especially for those along the Florida Georgia line north into Georgia.

Yes, it is time to find wherever you stashed the umbrella and dust it off.

Not so much for this Thursday morning, clear skies and chilly, but not freezing cold temperatures.

Starting off in the 40s, skies will have a few high clouds, not quite the super blue skies of recent days. Sunrise is at 7:43 a.m. and by noon time we should be well into the 60s.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Mighty nice!

The downside? Clouds will slowly build from the northwest across the area. There could even be a few showers across South Georgia before midnight Thursday evening.

Rain, though, will be more widespread on Friday. Various forecast models are more focusing on Georgia rains, yet some of the bigger showers and downpours will likely cross the border and splash Jacksonville and areas along and north of I-10.

The rains could be around town from the moment the sunrises on Friday.

In other words, most of Friday morning we will be dealing with the threat of showers and a few heavier downpours. Amounts will be less than an inch, with most areas seeing under 1/2″. Even less if you live south of Jacksonville. That includes Middleburg to St. Augustine southward. Just a few sprinkles to showers.

Friday morning will be the mildest we have seen in weeks, sunrise temperatures will be mainly in the low 60s. Yet, due to the clouds and showers through out the morning hours we should expect afternoon highs will be suppressed, quickly topping out in the upper 60s. In Georgia, highs will actually chill into the evening hours, back into the 50s by sundown. Damp and chilly there, not so good.

Weekend Outlook

Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly temperatures returning. There will also be a chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday. These should be generally light though. Saturday may see afternoon temperatures only in the 50s, especially along area beaches where northeast winds will bring in damp and chilly conditions.