Frosty start (inland) with super sunny skies for a Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Big full Wolf Moon shines bright overnight adding to the wintry feel to the morning conditions. Before midnight temperatures had already fallen into the 30s in most inland areas and frost will form quickly into the sunrise hours. Some will see heavy frost where morning lows will be in the upper 20s. See pic below.

Friday will be chilly and sunny, but less breezy. temperatures will warm into the upper 50s with northeasterly winds between 5-10 mph.

The weekend starts off chilly, in the mid to upper 30s and warm into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is the best day of the weekend, we will warm up into the upper 70s. Unfortunately showers and maybe a storm will push through late on Sunday ahead of a cold front that puts us back in the chilly zone for the start of the week.

Frosty Friday morning