Weekend outlook: Keep your umbrella handy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you had big plans this weekend, you may need to include an umbrella. Friday’s forecast eases us into a wetter weather pattern with a few rounds of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

It will not rain the entire weekend, but we will have to dodge a few rounds of rain.

A cold front will sag through the Southeast on Friday, making for early chances for showers in Southeastern Georgia on Friday. The rounds of showers push across northeast Florida during the afternoon.

Most forecast models stall the front out just to the south of our area, giving much of our area a break in the rain Saturday morning, but remaining cloudy, cool and breezy.

The rain returns Saturday night and lingers into Sunday morning. We expect to pick up 1-2 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday.

Sunday starts out damp, but we could get a drier spell by midday. The rain is expect to be done Sunday night, with temperatures dipping down into the chilly 40s.