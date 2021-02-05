Heads up: We’ve got a Weather Authority Alert on Saturday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday afternoon into the evening is a Weather Authority Alert due to heavy, disruptive rain and the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms.

Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan says to expect “possible localized flooding and general disruptive weather,” adding that more than two inches of rain could fall in some people’s back yards, while everyone else will see up to an inch of rain.

The weekend starts out on a wet note with showers moving through Friday evening. We expect overnight rain across our southern counties through sunrise on Saturday. We’ll see around of passing showers Saturday morning, a break in the rain for most areas midday Saturday, and then a more widespread and heavy round of showers and possibly thunderstorms pushing across our area from 4 to 9 p.m.

The heaviest rainfall areas will be along and to the south of Interstate 10, and we expect it to rain for three to five hours, inconveniencing many of us on Saturday evening.

Ad

Temperatures on Saturday will differ by about 10 degrees, with chillier mid 50s for a high in southeast Georgia and milder mid 60s across our southernmost counties.