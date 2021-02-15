Mild Monday with afternoon showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Monday! We woke up to very light showers but will dry out for most of the day. Temperatures will be mild, topping out in the low 70s. During the late afternoon, expect showers and thunderstorms to develop. Another line of showers and thunderstorms will sweep through during the evening to overnight hours as well. We have slight chances for severe thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Tuesday dries out a bit- expect a cloudy start but sunny skies for the afternoon hours, where temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday the clouds build back up, with decent chances for a passing shower and cool temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a little cloudy, breezy and warm, with highs climbing into the toasty low 80s.

Friday will be cooler, cloudy and breezy, with a line of showers and thunderstorms pushing through ahead of a big cooldown.

The weekend will be cold and sunny, starting in the mid 30s and only topping out in the upper 50s. Sunday will be a little nicer, starting out in the 40s and topping out in the 60s.

