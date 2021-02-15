Tornado Watch Florida Georgia until 10 pm

A tornado watch until 10 pm has been issued for NE Florida and SE Georgia for the potential for severe strorms capable of triggering tornadoes.

A storm triggered a tornado warning in Putnam county which expired at 3:15 pm. But more strong or severe storms will track toward Clay and possibly St. Johns county through 5 pm.

The stronger cells are headed toward Green Cove Springs by 4 pm.

Latest radar loop shows isolated storms increasing across portion of northern Florida, with the most severe being across Putnam County exhibiting updraft rotation. It is expected for severe storms to lift northward through the late afternoon and early evening.

Primary threats include... A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.

This afternoon multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible around NE Florida. They will track northeast across north Florida with a risk for a couple tornadoes and locally damaging winds.

The second line of storms arrives later tonight which is why the tornado watch lasts until 10 pm. It comes at us from the Florida Panhandle with a few tornadoes and damaging winds as the primary hazards as it approches.