Chilly start, Richard says clouds with showers return today, more to come tomorrow

A warm front will move north bringing areas of light rain over NE FL this afternoon then into SE GA tonight. The front will move north into se Ga by late tonight. Possible embedded, isolated thunderstorms tonight over SE GA. Temperatures across the area today will have a big range with highs in the mid/upper 50s over SE GA and 60s across NE FL. Overnight temperatures will be much warmer with low in the 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, isolated storms. Showers will start early with volume and coverage increasing late Thursday, overnight. A strong line of potentially severe thunderstorms will move through with severe storms focused in western SE GA and the Suwannee Valley. Damaging wind gusts and potentially isolated tornadoes through late Thursday.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to 40s under light cloud cover. Clouds will build with showers possible by late morning for northeast Florida. Coverage expands through the afternoon and evening, 30-50 percent.

Thursday: Increasing instability and an approaching cold front will bring strong to isolated severe storms through the area late Thursday, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s area wide. A warm afternoon with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Looking ahead: Rain continues Friday morning through afternoon then decreasing with clearing skies. Chilly temperatures return this weekend.

7am 39

8am 42

10am 54

12pm 60

3pm 61

5pm 58

8pm 55

11pm 56

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 6:15 pm