Will this plant hurt me? Some beauties can kill

The castor bean plant can kill a person from the deadly ricin poison in its seeds.

Florida has a myriad of plants. Some are very beautiful and may be right in your backyard. But a few may be dangerous enough to kill you or your pets.

Plants have evolved in ways to keep pests or predators away and harnessing toxicity is a means of protection.

A good rule to remember is “leaves of three (or leaflets of three) let it be!”

Poison Ivy leaves are alternate.

Dr. Patti Anderson, a botanist with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said some common native and non-native plants can cause minor unpleasant sensations and others, like the Castor Bean, have enough poison to kill a person.

It is important to prevent injury by knowing which plants are dangerous so you can avoid contact.

Poison ivy is at the top of the list since it’s everywhere in North Florida. It has a recognizable arrangement of leaves that alternate along the vine.

Be careful with it. Even if the leaves have been removed, the toxic parts of the plant are found throughout from stems to roots. Take extra care when burning or disposing of plants.

A bigger problem here in North Florida compared to more southern parts of the state is poison oak. It is a shrub up to 3 feet tall with alternate leaves that look similar to oak leaves.

Poison sumac looks more like a tree or shrub with white fruits and alternate leaves.

It differs from the non-poisonous winged sumac marked by red berries, which incidentally makes delicious pink lemonade.

Winged sumac is the safe non-poisonous sumac

Stinging nettles or fireweed have stinging hairs filled with poison that break off and prick your skin.

You need to be careful with common house plants like Dieffenbachia, which is dangerous only if ingested.

One of the most dangerous is the invasive Castor Bean plant that has been found in parts of St. Johns County.

The seeds contain the toxin ricin, which is poisonous if ingested.

Eating eight whole seeds contains about 2 mg of ricin, enough to kill you.

Sago Palm

Sago Palm, which can be found in many landscapes around Florida, is extremely poisonous to both humans and animals if ingested.

All parts of the plant are toxic; however, the seeds contain the highest level of the toxin cycasin, which causes gastrointestinal irritation, and in high enough doses, leads to liver failure.

Always remember to wear protective clothing in the garden and wash tools and clothing.

If you do become irritated, calamine lotion or bathing in water with Aveeno oatmeal may soothe itchy skin.