Sunshine and smiles, Richard says Mother Nature will share the sun, you share the smiles

Sunny skies return this afternoon as wind turns onshore.

Clear skies this morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Onshore wind returns, NE 10 - 15 mph, then decreasing through the evening. Sunny skies continue through early Friday. Skies will gradually become cloudy with showers possible late, becoming widespread Saturday.

Thursday: Sunny skies with a steady onshore flow. Wake up temperatures in the 40s inland, 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies continue with slightly cooler temperatures. Widespread 40s inland with 50s along our beaches will start the day under clear skies. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Skies will become cloudy late with a slight chance of showers.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.5

Looking ahead: Rain returns Saturday. Current models bring a low across central and southern Florida. Showers will be more concentrated south of I-10.

7am 45

9am 55

10am 59

12pm 67

3pm 72

5pm 70

8pm 58

11pm 55

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 6:28 pm