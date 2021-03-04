Termite season is near

Termites hide most of the year behind walls until swarming season over the next couple months.

As the temperatures warm in March, termites appear seeking mating partners making now a good time for Termite Awareness Week during March 7-13.

Termites begin to come out in “swarms” at dusk on calm and humid evenings from April to July.

If you are unlucky you may spot them near lights, windows, light fixtures, and window sills, all of which are preferred areas around lighted areas.

They are more visible this time of year but colonies are always active.

When average temperatures drop below 50°F feeding activity typically declines according to Dow AgroSciences, nevertheless, it is important to be proactive year-round in Florida to reduce the potential for damage to your home and trees and save money in the long run.

Life cycle of termites keeps the insects active through the year.

First learn about the different termite types in order to eradicate the insects efficiently.

Formosan subterranean termites are common in our area typically invading structures from the ground. They commonly enter through expansion joints, cracks and utility conduits in slabs. Any wood-to-ground contact is an inviting entrance for Formosan subterranean termite infestations.

Drywood termites have veins in wing rise upwards to the top.

Drywood termites can be difficult to spot. Signs of damage may only be noticed with little piles of fecal pellets underneath the infested wood. It may look like sawdust expelled from nearly unnoticeable tiny holes in the wood about 1 mm in diameter. Drywood termites survive best at 60°F but have been reported in temperatures of 110°F.

Termites favor moist locations so check locations near bath traps, soil in shaded areas, irrigation sprinkler heads and around roof downspouts for activity.

There are currently two primary ways to protect a structure against subterranean termites: baits or liquid termiticides.

While liquid termiticides can provide temporary protection of a structure, it does not eliminate subterranean termite colonies and the potential for damage remains according to researchers at the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. They recommend perimeter baits to eliminate colonies.