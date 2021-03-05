Becoming cloudy today, Richard says it’s a wet start to your weekend

Sunny skies with a cool breeze today. Clouds will gradually increase through the day, becoming cloudy tonight. Showers will follow through most of Saturday. Temperatures will fall to below seasonal levels this weekend

Friday: Sunny skies continue with slightly cooler temperatures. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Skies will become cloudy through the day with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with rounds of showers. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances 40-60 percent. Clearing overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.5

Looking ahead: Clearing Sunday with mild temperatures to start the week.

7am 43

9am 57

10am 63

12pm 67

3pm 68

5pm 65

8pm 54

11pm 52

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 6:28 pm