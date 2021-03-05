50ºF

Weather

Becoming cloudy today, Richard says it’s a wet start to your weekend

Saturday showers

Richard Nunn
, The Morning Show meteorologist

Forecast
TODAY

Sunny skies with a cool breeze today.  Clouds will gradually increase through the day, becoming cloudy tonight.  Showers will follow through most of Saturday.  Temperatures will fall to below seasonal levels this weekend

Friday:  Sunny skies continue with slightly cooler temperatures.  Sunny skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s.  Skies will become cloudy through the day with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Saturday:  Cloudy skies with rounds of showers.  Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Rain chances 40-60 percent.  Clearing overnight.

Pollen:  Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.5

Looking ahead:  Clearing Sunday with mild temperatures to start the week.

7am 43

9am 57

10am 63

12pm 67

3pm 68

5pm 65

8pm 54

11pm 52

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 6:28 pm

