Becoming cloudy today, Richard says it’s a wet start to your weekend

Sunny skies with a cool breeze today. Clouds will gradually increase through the day, becoming cloudy tonight. Showers will follow through most of Saturday. Temperatures will fall to below seasonal levels this weekend
Friday: Sunny skies continue with slightly cooler temperatures. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Skies will become cloudy through the day with mostly cloudy skies overnight.
Saturday: Cloudy skies with rounds of showers. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances 40-60 percent. Clearing overnight.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.5
Looking ahead: Clearing Sunday with mild temperatures to start the week.
7am 43
9am 57
10am 63
12pm 67
3pm 68
5pm 65
8pm 54
11pm 52
Sunrise: 6:47 am
Sunset: 6:28 pm