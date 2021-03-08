Chilly start, sunny and cool Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Good morning! We’re waking up chilly, in the mid to upper 30s. Only the beaches escaped the 30s, they remained in the mid 50s thanks to their proximity to the relatively warmer ocean. We will enjoy lovely sunny skies today and temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon hours. Breezes pick up out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. This evening turns chilly again with temperatures heading down into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday starts out chilly again, but more sunshine warms us up into the cool upper 60s. Expect winds out of the east around 10 mph.

Wednesday we wake up around 49° and warm up into the mild low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks even better with morning temperatures in the low 50s and afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.

Friday we warm up into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks perfect! Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures warming into the low 80s.

This quiet, beautiful weather pattern will cause us to be quite fog prone in the mornings by the end of the week and the lack of rain will make for rather high pollen levels.