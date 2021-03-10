How to get rid of fire ants (Tip: Grits don’t work)

Now is the time to begin fire ant control efforts to manage the insects.

Wait for the best weather before ant treatments. Cool, sunny mornings are more effective when the majority of ants are closer to the surface of the mound.

Fire ants prefer open, sunny areas such as pastures, crop fields and lawns but they may also make nests in other less conspicuous areas in rotting logs; around trees; under pavement and buildings.

The University of Florida Extension office lists sustainable fire ant control methods including baits, organic insecticides and less toxic pesticides.

Ace Hardware supplies insect control products that can be helpful in eliminating the pests.

Before choosing a solution, it’s best to know that some crazy myths exist.

For one, breakfast grits do NOT cause the fire ants to swell up and explode.

Other false ideas like this are debunked on the extension website, including one involving club soda.