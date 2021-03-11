Today (and tomorrow) will be 10′s on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mark Collins wrote earlier...

Mildly cool night is expected with clear skies until some patches of fog briefly develop inland along the I-95 and U.S. Highway 301 corridors late tonight.

Lows dip to the mid and upper 40s, in town while coastal areas cool to 50-55°

Onshore winds pick up Thursday pulling in just a few more clouds. Dry air continues to stay in place with temps in the upper 70s to around 80. The coast under the onshore breeze stays a touch cooler near 70-75..

We stay mostly clear and dry during the upcoming warmer weekend.

Highs will be near 80 with a slight increase in humidity by the weekend.

My response?

YEP!