Morning fog and some severe possibilities for Georgia on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With our warmer days, mornings can be filled with low clouds and some patchy dense fog. Today (Wednesday) will be one of those days. Sunrise fog will burn off quickly as we once again race towards 85°. Winds will be mainly southwesterly and this will keep area beach temperatures mild, with highs there around 75°. No rain is expected.

Tonight, mild temperatures, mainly in the mid to upper 60s. These are exceptionally warm. Normal overnight (sunrise) temperatures are around 50°.

Thursday will be a little more challenging as we are expecting a 2-4 hour round of showers locally in Jacksonville, with the most likely time of the showers between 4-8pm. In Georgia, especially in Central Georgia to South Carolina there could be a few supercell thunderstorms, these are large storms capable of producing high winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Again, this is unlikely in the Jacksonville area, but in Southern Georgia it is a bigger possibility. Highs on Thursday will once again reach into the 80s.

Severe storm potential mainly from Central Georgia to South Carolina

Jacksonville sees mainly showers

Friday looks very pleasant with highs in the 70s, there will be a rather quick early evening chill down as winds become northeasterly.

And this is where the weekend forecast begins to go down hill...

Nor’easter weekend.

Winds build, surf builds (blown out), clouds build, temperatures drop (become chilly) and there will be some showers, especially along the coast.

More on that mess later.