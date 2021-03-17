Warm and breezy today, showers and storms return Thursday afternoon

WARM AND WINDY WITH SEVERE STORMS POTENTIAL THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

WINDY/COOLER FOR THE WEEKEND

Patchy fog with above normal temperatures. Near record highs well into the 80s over inland areas with upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind S/SE at 10-15 mph. Mainly dry with a slight chance of showers along a weak seabreeze, 10 percent.

Thursday: A low pressure will track across the SE US, driving a potent squall line across the area through the afternoon, early evening hours, exiting the Atlantic around sunset. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s. The squall line and storm arrival around noon along I-75, 2p along I-95, with SW wind increasing to 20 to 30 mph with peak gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Scattered storms with isolated tornadoes possible across SE GA. Clearing and cooler overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.5

Looking ahead: Sunny and seasonal Friday with a westerly breeze, cloudy skies with rounds of rain while wind increases from the northeast Saturday and Sunday.

7am 64

9am 67

10am 71

12pm 79

3pm 86

5pm 85

8pm 75

11pm 71

Sunrise: 7:34 am

Sunset: 7:36 pm