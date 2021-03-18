Weather Authority Alert Day Thursday, Danielle’s tracking more rain into the weekend

Happy Thursday! We’re tracking a line of strong to severe storms throughout the day across SE GA and NE FL. A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued starting at 12pm and lasting through 7pm.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll stay warm in the mid 80s ahead of the approaching cold front.

Friday will be a wonderful day in the low 70s with sunny skies. Make sure you get out and enjoy it because we will switch things up over the weekend!

Starting Saturday a Nor’Easter will move in along our coast increasing our rain chances, causing our temperatures to drop and our winds to pick up.

Saturday we can expect mostly cloudy skies, a chance for showers and highs only in the upper 50s low 60s....BRRR!

Sunday will be similar with cloudy skies, highs near 60 and a 50% rain chance.

Overall the weekend will be windy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.