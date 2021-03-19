Friday is the calm before the weekend nor’easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From wild to mild: Friday will be a very pleasant day.

Starting around 10 p.m. Friday, winds will begin to shift and quickly increase to 25 mph along area beaches. By the time we get going Saturday, (even for the Gate River Run participants getting up at 5 a.m.) we will be fully involved with a nor’easter.

That means expect a whole host of coastal advisories, involving winds, seas, tidal and beach rip currents, rains, and did I mention it will be windy?

Scroll down to see the various impacts across the area.

Double whammy nor'easter with big high pressure north and developing low north of the Bahamas

The NAM (showing less wind) is a regional model and is not understanding that a large scale event is about to take place

Quite the list