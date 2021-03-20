Kick starting the first day of spring with a nor’easter

Happy Saturday! Can you believe that today is the “official” first day of spring?

For those running in the Gate River Run this morning you can prepare for some decent running weather (chilly for some) with strong winds out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

Thanks to nor’easter conditions developing along our coast we can expect mostly cloudy skies and below average lows in the upper 50s today. A 40% rain chance will develop after lunch and lasts through the evening hours.

Blustery winds will develop this morning out of the north northeast 15-20 mph with gusts 25+ mph.

Those along the beaches could see wind gusts 30+ mph. This could cause some higher than normal tides, rough/dangerous surf, and limited beach erosion. There is a high rip current risk this weekend.

Starting today and lasting through Sunday we do have a Gale Warning offshore and a Small Craft Advisory/ High Surf Advisory along our beaches due to rough seas and rough surf. Our beaches could see large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet.

Sunday will be slightly warmer in the low 60s with cloudy skies and strong northeasterly winds 18-25 mph. Wind gusts could get as high as 30+ mph.

Starting Monday conditions will slowly improve with the sunshine returning Tuesday with highs back in the 70s - Yay!