Temps inched higher into the 80s this afternoon and this is just the beginning of a warm spell through the weekend.

Look for a comfortable mostly clear evening tonight in the 70′s before dipping into the 60s overnight.

Mid to upper 80s can be expected Thursday with lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

That heat will last through the weekend with dry conditions.

.

The cool down will need to wait until a cold front arrives Monday followed by a return to showers next week.