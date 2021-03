What is just a small podn looks like a big lake after all the rain in Starke Tuesday morning.

The storms parked over Bradford county Tuesday morning with several rounds of heavy rain around Starke and Camp Blanding.

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service which was cancelled by 11 am.

Flooding hotspots picked up 2.5-3.5 inches of rain.

Pictures from the rain in Starke show flooded pastures and water swelling beyond a pond into the surroundings on County Road 229.

Bands of rain focused along a warm front pushing thorugh north central Florida foucsing the heaviest rain west of the St. Johns river.