Record highs with showers today, much colder temperatures to follow

With ample moisture in place fog will form this morning. The greatest potential for dense fog will be across coastal SE GA and along the First Coast coastal zones..

Near record highs under cloudy skies. Sea breeze showers with storms possible this afternoon. Expect this activity to move east, off the coast this evening, as a cold front dives into SE GA. The cold front will then move southeast across the area through early Thursday. The best potential for strong storms with this feature will be over SE GA this evening, with the activity decreasing in strength as it passes through during the night.

Temperatures will be well above normal today, as some inland locations could reach 90. Thursday morning a few lingering showers possible in our southeast zones until about 8-10 AM. Breezy north-northwest winds Thursday with a few gusts to 30 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning will clear out from northwest to southeast with much cooler max temps with highs in the lower to mid 60s northwest zones and upper 60s to lower 70s southeast zones.

Thursday night, becoming breezy under clear skies. Expecting temps to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s area-wide. Wind chills Friday morning, due to northerly winds of about 10 mph, should be in the 30s most areas by sunrise.

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week with near record highs under cloudy skies. Seabreeze showers and storms, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, maybe a low 90s or two, inland with 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers possible early, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Becoming sunny with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 15-20 mph. Clear and cold overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 9.7

Looking ahead: Cool and breezy Thursday, frost possible inland Friday and Saturday morning. Great weather for the opening of the Clay County Fair.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 68

10am 73

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 85

4pm 86

5pm 85

8pm 77

10pm 74

11pm 72

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm