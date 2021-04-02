Chilly start to your Friday, Richard says it’s a frosty start to your weekend

Cool and windy today
Frost advisory for inland areas
Northerly wind will start the day with wind chill values to as low as the mid 30s. Windy conditions will continue, increasing to 20-25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph along our beaches. Gradual weakening this evening. Sunny skies area-wide, highs 15-20 degrees below average. Frost Advisory for most of inland northeast FL and southeast GA.
Friday: A chilly start to your day with wind chill values in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs in the 50s to 60s. Wind NE 10-20, with stronger gusts. Clear and cold overnight with frost inland.
Saturday: A frosty start with a Frost Advisory through 9am. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clear and cold overnight with less wind.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.0
Looking ahead: Warmer, open window weather, next week.
7am 42
8am 43
9am 44
10am 45
11am 48
12pm 51
3pm 56
4pm 58
5pm 57
8pm 49
10pm 47
11pm 46
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 7:46 pm