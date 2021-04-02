Chilly start to your Friday, Richard says it’s a frosty start to your weekend

Cool and windy today

Frost advisory for inland areas

Northerly wind will start the day with wind chill values to as low as the mid 30s. Windy conditions will continue, increasing to 20-25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph along our beaches. Gradual weakening this evening. Sunny skies area-wide, highs 15-20 degrees below average. Frost Advisory for most of inland northeast FL and southeast GA.

Friday: A chilly start to your day with wind chill values in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs in the 50s to 60s. Wind NE 10-20, with stronger gusts. Clear and cold overnight with frost inland.

Saturday: A frosty start with a Frost Advisory through 9am. Wake up temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clear and cold overnight with less wind.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses ... 10.0

Looking ahead: Warmer, open window weather, next week.

7am 42

8am 43

9am 44

10am 45

11am 48

12pm 51

3pm 56

4pm 58

5pm 57

8pm 49

10pm 47

11pm 46

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 7:46 pm