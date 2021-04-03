Grab a jacket, below average highs move in this weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a chilly start this morning with lows in the mid to low 30s inland and upper 40s low 50s along the coast.

Areas like the Jacksonville International Airport are close to tying a record low for the month of April. The record low for April at JAX is 36° set back in 2007.

There is a Frost Advisory for out inland counties to the west of I-95 across SE GA and NE FL until 9am and a Freeze Warning for our northern GA counties.

Throughout the afternoon our highs will sit below average in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies and winds breezy out of the NW 8-12 mph.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly once again in the low 40s. This could make for a chilly morning Easter Sunday. Especially for a sunrise service.

Easter Sunday we’ll see sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. During morning and evening hours you’ll still want a jacket handy.

Starting Monday the heat makes a comeback leaving us in the mid to upper 80s by midweek.