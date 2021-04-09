How to choose a birdfeeder

Some of the most enjoyable backyard pleasures are the winged visitors who fly in sometimes for just a few brief moments. But with a few bird feeders you can keep them around longer.

Not only do they bring wildlife closer to home but you can help some species find food during months when drought or food becomes scarce.

ACE Hardware sells a variety of feeders and food options. It may be difficult to choose what works best so here are some tips to attract some feathered friends.

Whether it is one or several feeders, be sure to pick a design that is easy for you to refill and offers a way to keep the seed dry and away from squirrels. Choose a sturdy feeder that stands up to the weather.

Feeder designs vary based on the type of bird species they are expected to attract. From hopper to tube shaped most can handle various seed types. There are even bird feeders with liquid nectar dispensers to attract hummingbirds.

We prefer tasty food and birds do too. The source of food is very important and you can’t go wrong with sunflower seed. Black oil sunflower seed, is without a doubt the most popular since it attracts a range of birds and is packed with easy to eat nutritious seeds.

You are sure to bring in the cardinals, chickadees, finches, nuthatches, sparrows, and many more.

Just make it easy for the birds by keeping your feeders about a few feet from their bush or tree habitats and several more off the ground to protect from predators. In the end you will be soothed by the peaceful songs of your new visitors.