Much needed chance for rain returns this weekend

Happy Fri-YAY! It was another warm but cloudy day across SE GA and NE FL with highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s.

Overnight lows will sink into the low 60s with cloudy skies and winds south 5-10 mph.

Saturday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before our storm chances increase after lunch. A boundary will sink into the southeast leaving those closest to the I-75 corridor with the best chance for thunderstorms starting after 12pm. Those storms will then sink south and make their way to the I-95 corridor by 4pm-6pm. These storms will be capable of producing gusty/damaging winds, heavy rainfall and we can’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 80s.

Rain chances will follow us into Sunday morning with a better chance to see more widespread heavy rainfall. Models are still uncertain if we will see totals ranging from 0.5″-1.5″ or 1″-3″. These totals will become more clear over the next 24 hrs. Long story short we will see rain Sunday morning.

Afternoon highs Sunday will sit in the upper 70s low 80s.

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the low 80s.