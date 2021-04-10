Strong storms producing high winds, hail move in on I-75 corridor

The Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on a line of thunderstorms just to the west of the I-75 corridor where a severe thunderstorms warning has been issued for Hamilton, Suwannee, and Clinch County until 3:00 PM EDT. These storms have a history on strong winds and hail.

Throughout the late afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds before our storm chances increase. A boundary continues to sink southeast leaving those closest to the I-75 corridor already seeing a line of strong storms approaching. If the line holds together it will push east and make their way to the I-95 corridor by 5pm-8pm. These storms will be capable of producing gusty/damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail. We can’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 80s.

Rain chances will follow us into Sunday late morning/afternoon with a better chance to see more widespread heavy rainfall. Models are still uncertain but right now those along and north of the I-10 corridor could see 1″-2.5″ of rainfall where those south of I-10 could see 0.5″-1.0″. These totals will become more clear over the next 12 hrs. Long story short we will see rain Saturday and Sunday.

Ad

Afternoon highs Sunday will sit in the upper 70s low 80s.

Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the low 80s.