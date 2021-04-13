Dry days are numbered and a dip in the heat is coming

Sunny skies lead to mostly clear conditions tonight with temps in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be the last day in the mid 80s before we cool a bit Thursday. Skies will be cloudier tomorrow in advance of a cold front. The day stays dry but a chance of rain is possible in the evening around inland southeast Georgia and Suwannee valley.

The rain impacts more of us around Jacksonville Thursday as the front moves in.

Storms across the Panhandle should weaken as they sag our way Thursday afternoon through the evening hours but many areas could get .20 inches of rain.

A break in the rain Friday will be brief before rain increases this weekend. Rain timing will be unsettled with the potential for frequent showers anytime Saturday and into Sunday.

Temperatures will be below to around normal with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.