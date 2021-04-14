Tracking rain moving in the next few days

Clouds move in tonight with temps easing into the 70s before 10 pm then overnight lows in the mid 60s..

Some rain shows up Thursday in the morning near I-75 and southeast Georgia ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms will increase through the early afternoon for areas closer to Jacksonville. Most of the rain will pass by into the evening.

Friday expect more clouds than rain. Only isolated showers are possible from Gainesville to St. Augustine and areas southward.

Rain increases early Saturday morning with unsettled conditions and frequent showers anytime through the weekend.

Temperatures will be below to around normal with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.