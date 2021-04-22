Last gasp of winter and tracking more weekend rains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Snow in the Appalachian Mountains, as far south as North Carolina, is an indication of chilly mornings Thursday and Friday. This may sound very unusual, but it is not uncommon.

Locally, inland morning temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Brr.

Thursday, despite super sunshine and wall to wall blue skies, afternoon highs will be challenged to reach 70°. In other words, most of the day will have temperatures only in the 60s. Normal daytime high is 80°.

Thursday night/Friday sunrise will see a few high clouds build across the area. These clouds may hinder our early morning Falcon 9 launch, now expected at 5:49 a.m. Temperatures will again be chilly, beaches will see sunrise temperatures in the 50s. Sunrise is at 6:50 a.m.

Friday afternoon will be dry with decent sunshine, a few high clouds throughout the day. Highs will reach near 77°

Satur- DAY and Sun- DAY will see partly to mostly sunny skies, warm, breezy and dry conditions. Saturday evening and overnight will have a round of storms roll through, the heaviest will be in Georgia.

Just to be clear, there will be storms this weekend, but the timing of these storms will be at night. Leaving the day times dry, breezy, warm and generally dry.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will both be in the 80s.

Not too shabby.

Inland in the 40s