Weather Authority Alert issued for Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first band of storms has moved off shore leaving hail and wind damage across NE FL and SE GA this afternoon.

The second round could potentially cause severe storms, with damaging winds to 60 mph and hail. This second band of storms would take place from 8p.m. to 10 p.m., give or take a few hours.

A home on Union Street in Brunswick, GA - multiple trees and branches down from the storm. Crews are here picking up the debris. @DanielleUliano @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/BTkMlHBA4e — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) April 24, 2021

From there, this second band of storms would drape itself across the Florida-Georgia line and slowly sink southward into Central Florida by sunrise Sunday. The impact for Jacksonville would be for a push of potentially severe storm winds (>57 mph), some hail to 1″ and an hour or two of rain. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable in Florida as these storms coming out of Georgia will be weakening as they move southward.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a good number of people in Florida see less than a 1/2″ of rain, and at the same time, not be surprised if a few backyards in Florida receive more than 1″. The amounts will be variable.

Ad

What to watch for:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Southeast Georgia until 1 a.m.