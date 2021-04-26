Sun-sational start to the weeks, Richard says tonight’s moon will be “super!”

Sunny and seasonal this afternoon. A nice breeze off of the Atlantic will keep beaches a little cooler while inland areas warm into the 80s. Tonight, clear skies will make for perfect moom viweing. If you click some pics, please share them on SnapJax.

Patchy fog potential for SE GA tonight. Mainly clear skies and cool temperatures.

Tuesday will bring more of the same with near seasonal morning and afternoon temperatures. Seasonal afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s beachside.

Today: Sunny skies with breezy northeast wind. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Clear and cool overnight with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Clear and cool with patchy fog across southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to mid 60s. Sunny skies will become partly cloudy as highs climb to the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny, dry and near seasonal conditions expected as the onshore flow continues through midweek..

Ad

Pollen: 7.9 Bayberry, Oak, Grass

12pm 79