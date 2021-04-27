It’s a good start to the work week

Yet, the UV Index is at 10 (extreme) and burn time is down to 15 minutes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From wild to mild as near perfect conditions with the Super Pink Full Moon overhead tonight. Sunrise temperatures will bottom out into the 50s inland and low 60s along the coast.

Very nice.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures continue to climb and before you know it, we may actually see afternoon highs near 90°. Skies will be partly cloudy and dry.

The UV Index will be in the extreme zone during the noon hours. Don’t forget the sunscreens.

Rain chances build on Friday as a cold front will roll through. There could be a storm or two.

But, this is good news as it will set-up a nearly rain-free weekend.

Yep, for the first time in nearly a month we will be storm free. Just a small coastal rain shower will be possible,

NICE!